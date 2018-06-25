Nine secures tennis broadcast rights for 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer holds his trophy after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Federer, who turns 37 in less than two months, seems to stay forever young. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Switzerland's Roger Federer holds his trophy after defeating Croatia's Marin Cilic during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Federer, who turns 37 in less than two months, seems to stay forever young. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

THE Australian Open will be shown on Channel Nine with an agreement reached with Tennis Australia and the Seven Network to bring forward its broadcasting deal by one year.

While Nine had already agreed to pay $300 million to secure the rights over five years from 2020 it will now fork out an extra $48.5 million to show the tournament in 2019.

"There's an air of excitement at Nine about being the new home of tennis, so to be able to start our new deal a year early brings us all much delight," Nine CEO Hugh Marks has told nine.com.au

"As I said back in March, the timing of tennis and the audience demographics it delivers are a perfect fit for Nine and its advertisers."We're also mighty pleased to have been able to settle on a price for the additional year that is consistent with our original offer to Seven."

The extension of the original deal includes all audio-visual rights for broadcast, streaming, mobile and social media platforms.

Welcoming the new opportunity, Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: "2019 marks a new era for Tennis Australia with a new domestic broadcast partner in Nine.

"We've enjoyed a 40-plus year partnership with the Seven Network and are glad we could reach an agreement which is in all our best interests."

The 2019 Australian Open runs from January 14-27 with Caroline Wozniacki and Roger Federer the defending champions.