Changes in Bluesfest Busking Competition

YOUNG: Tay Oskee (2017 Bluesfest Busking Winner) is a multi-instrumentalist playing a variety of guitars, banjo, harmonica and percussion.
Javier Encalada
AS the Bluesfest Busking Competition hits its 15th year, major changes set to up the stakes of the competition for 2018.

In the over-18 leg of the competition, all six finalists will be provided the opportunity to play on the Delta Stage at the 2018 Bluesfest with the winner playing twice.

For the first time ever, the Grommet winner will also obtain a slot at the Delta Stage at the 2018 Bluesfest.

The artists will experience first-hand what it's like to be selected to play at Bluesfest with a 45-minute slot.

On Friday, March 30, Molly Millington, the 2017 Grommet Winner, and Tay Oskee, the 2017 Over 18 Winner, will each get a 45-minute slot at the Delta stage.

Further prices for the 2018 winners will be announced shortly.

Past winners of the Bluesfest Busking Competition were the Hussy Hicks, Kim Churchill, Marshall O'Kell and the Fro, Maple, Hoo8Hoo (now called Same Time Music) and Craig (now touring Europe and recording songs with Daft Punk as Parcels).

Also, Bluesfest 2018 will not feature a Busking Stage.

Applications are now open at bluesfest.com.au.

