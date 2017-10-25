Changes ahead for Byron CBD

IN TRANSIT: The current Transit Centre in Jonson Street Byron Bay is set to be moved to the Butler Street Reserve.

THE centre of Byron Bay CBD is set for a shake up in 2018 with the State Government finally building a new Bus Interchange on part of the Butler Street Reserve.

The Byron Farmers Market and monthly market will be relocated to alternative venues during construction and associated plans for the activation of Railway Park currently see the rotunda used by the Byron Environment Centre removed.

Ken Gainger, General Manager of Byron Shire Council, said the announcement of the new interchange was significant for the community because it will take large passenger buses out of Jonson Street, "A key target in the Byron Bay Masterplan which is aimed at progressively making the town centre more pedestrian and cycle-friendly,” Mr Gainger said.

"Council has held meetings with the operators of the markets, and stall holders, about the changes and we are working together to activate the rail corridor and surrounding areas as potential interim market venues.”

Mr Gainger said plans to remove the kiosk used by the Total Environment Centre in Railway Park were derived from a design charrette conducted with a Council appointed landscape architect.

"The design plans emanating from the charrette do not include retention of the small kiosk occasionally utilised by the Total Environment Centre,” Mr Gainger said.

"Council has signalled plans to remove the kiosk from the Park and has sought feedback from stakeholder groups about this prospect.

"Final draft plans have now been developed which will be placed before the (Masterplan) Leadership Group later this week for sign off and preliminary works are now under way to prepare the Park for the extensive upgrade.”

The bus interchange, which was a promise made by the Nationals prior to the last State election, will be built on the reserve in Butler Street, opposite the railway line, and will have direct access to the Byron town bypass.

"Moving the bus interchange, which is currently near the Visitor Information Centre in Jonson Street, will reduce the number of large vehicles in town,” Mr Gainger said.

"The Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan has identified improved pedestrian access and movement as priorities and this involves getting traffic out of the central business area and reclaiming it for locals and visitors,” he said.

The Byron Bay bus interchange is a project of the NSW Government and Transport for NSW is developing plans which will be shared with the community when they are completed.