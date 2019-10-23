Changed traffic conditions at busy Byron road

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

CHANGED traffic conditions on Ewingsdale Road at the roundabout near Byron Bay Hospital will commence this week, as part of a trial.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure, Chris Gulaptis, said the trial aims to help alleviate congestion associated with the queuing which generally occurs on Ewingsdale Road during the weekday morning peak.

"Changes will be made to the roundabout, which will remove right turns from the hospital and U-turns from the east to help improve traffic flow," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The trial will be in place for six months to monitor speeds and driver behaviour while evaluating the effectiveness of the changes at roundabout.

"Signs and line-marking will also installed at the eastern access to the hospital, where emergency vehicles and bus services will be able to share access to Ewingsdale Road.

"Transport for NSW is also looking at longer term solutions along Ewingsdale Road to assist in relieving congestion for motorists leaving the Pacific Highway."

Work to reconfigure the roundabout will be carried out from 7pm tomorrow to 5am Friday, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.