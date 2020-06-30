Change of ownership as rejected $25 million DA goes to court

Plans for the proposed development, west of Byron Bay.

A QUEENSLAND developer is no longer involved in one of two major developments proposed west of Byron Bay.

But Villa World remains listed on Land and Environment Court proceedings related to the development application’s refusal.

The $25 million proposal to create 282 residential lots along Ewingsdale Rd in a development to be known as Harvest Estate was refused by the Northern Regional Planning Panel in April 2019.

Property tycoon Terry Agnew has a major interest in the proposal.

His company, NSPT Pty Ltd, had previously been in partnership with development company Villa World with the development application, which spans 22A and 22B Melaleuca Drive and 310, 342 and 394 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Villa World confirmed the company was no longer involved in the proposed development

“Villa World no longer has any ownership interest in the West Byron development,” she said.

“All rights in the development application were sold to a company called NSPT Pty Limited on October 4 2019, several weeks before Villa World became part of AVID Property Group.”

But Villa World Byron remains the applicant in a Land and Environment Court appeal against the DA’s refusal.

Byron Shire Council’s legal services counsel Ralph James said there was no indication of that having changed thus far.

“There has been no approach to council nor has an application been made to the court, to change the name of the applicant in respect of the appeal,” Mr James said.

The council is the respondent in that appeal, although the refusal came from the planning panel.

Of the various properties attached to the DA, NSPT Pty Ltd is listed on CoreLogic as owning 342 Ewingsdale Rd, purchased for $7 million in March, 2014.

310 Properties Pty Ltd is listed as the owner of 310 Ewingsdale Rd, which was last sold for $1.805 million in 2016.

TELICOVE Pty Ltd is listed as the owner of 394 Ewingsdale Rd, which, according to CoreLogic, last sold for $2.25 million in 1997.

NSPT Pty Ltd has been approached for comment through the planning firm representing the company.