New rules for catching Mulloway.
New rules for catching Mulloway.
Fishing

Change in fishing rules

Rachel Vercoe
by
5th Sep 2018

IN an act to save a species from overfishing, new rules are now in play for recreational and commercial fishers.

The bag limit for Mulloway, otherwise known as the Jew fish, have changed from two per person to one as of September 1.

No by-catch allowance is permitted in the commercial Estuary General Fishery and all sectors now operate under a minimum size limit of 70cm.

The changes come into act following a scientific review of the Mulloway Recovery Plan which revealed the stock was still overfished.

The goal of the new rules is to help rebuild the Mulloway stock so catching them will become more of a common occurrence for all fishers in the future.

Since 2004/2005, Mulloway have been classified as overfished in NSW and a recovery program to assist the stock to rebuild was implemented on November 1, 2013.

The recovery program in 2013 changed the recreational bag limit for Mulloway from five fish to two and the minimum legal length from 45cm to 70cm.

