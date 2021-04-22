Chances of winning $80M lotto prize

Want to boost your odds of scoring tonight’s massive jackpot prize? These are the numbers you need to know about.

Want to boost your odds of scoring tonight’s massive jackpot prize? These are the numbers you need to know about.

There is a less than one in 134 million chance of a single ticket winning tonight's $80 million jackpot in the Powerball lotto draw, according to mathematician Dr Stephen Woodcock.

To win the jackpot, you need to match all seven main numbers plus the Powerball. The probability calculator works like this. For the initial six balls, ticket holders have:

• a seven in 35 chance of matching the first ball drawn, then

• a six in 34 chance of getting the second, then

• a five in 33 chance of getting the third, then

• a four in 32 chance of matching the fourth, then

• a three in 31 chance of matching the fifth, then

• a two in 30 chance of matching the sixth, then

• a one in 29 chance of matching the first number

Even if you're one of the lucky few to match these seven numbers, 95 per cent of punters will fall at the last hurdle, as there's only a one in 20 chance of your Powerball number being drawn, Dr Woodcock told news.com.au.

This gives the final probability of one in 134 million.

So with that depressing news, here are some things more likely to happen than winning tonight's $80 million.

You're more likely to be able to select two random Aussies and find both have been bitten by a snake in last year - an occurance with a one in 62 million chance, according to Dr Woodcock, a senior lecturer in the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at the University of Technology, Sydney.

For women, you're more likely to become pregnant with quintuplets, which comes with a one in 55 million chance, while finding two wild oysters both of which contain pearls would be a one in one million chance.

Even selecting seven tiles to start a game of Scrabble and picking all letter Es would be a one in 20 million chance, while four unrelated people all having the same birthday is a one in 48 million chance.

There's also drawing one ticket each year in your office Melbourne Cup sweepstake, based on 24 runners each year, and winning five years in a row, which is a one in 96 million chance.

"That said, the last 18 months has certainly be very unpredictable, so I guess anything is possible. I wouldn't hold my breath, though, on expecting to add $80 million to my bank balance tonight," he said.

Finding two random Aussies who have been bitten by a snake in the last year is more likely than winning the Powerball draw. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

The Lott's odds

The odds of winning division one in Powerball with a standard 12-game QuickPick are one in 11.2 million, according to The Lott.

The Sydney woman who currently holds the record for being Australia's biggest individual lottery winner, after scoring $107 million in January 2019, won division one with this exact entry type.

"It does go without saying that obviously you do need an entry for a chance to win and the odds for this Sydney woman was one in 11.2 million but it was her that was holding that division one wining entry and she walked away with $107 million, so you just never know," Lauren Cooney, The Lott spokeswoman, told news.com.au.

To win Powerball division one, you need all seven winning numbers, drawn from one to 35, and Powerball number, drawn from one to 20, in one game.

The Lott has revealed the numbers most frequently drawn from the main barrel are seven, nine and 17. The least frequently drawn are 15 and 34.

When it comes to the all-important Powerball number the most popular are two, three and 19, while the least frequently drawn are 16 and 18.

RELATED: Why couple sat on lotto win for months

Do you have a ticket?

Ms Cooney revealed that the Sydney mum in her forties, who was Australia's biggest individual lottery winner, is still working in the same job as when she scored the jackpot. Her husband also continues to work and both live in Sydney still.

She initially thought she had won $107,000 when she received the phone call, but did flag she would continue to work.

"I'm a healthcare professional but I won't be retiring. I'm so passionate about my job. It will drive me to do more health work for causes important to me," she declared.

"I'll be sharing it with my family. I thought of my family when I purchased the ticket. I'll be giving my favourite charity some money. They'll get a whole slab of money. The win gives me the chance to go and do the things I've always wanted to do. We might buy a caravan and travel around too."

The winner recounted how she came to hold the division one winning entry at the time.

"It was so random. I just decided to log on yesterday and mark an entry with some

random numbers," she revealed.

"I just don't understand how this lucky ticket has won me $107 million."

Originally published as Chances of winning $80M lotto prize