Chance to warm up for the BK Classic

THIS Sunday Byron Bay Boardriders Seniors round is a chance chance for members to warm up prior to the BK Surf Classic with the open winner at the Classic taking home $5000.

Also on offer is the opportunity to bid for an 11-day Surf Charter on the Mangalui where you will get to surf some of the best breaks in the Mentawai chain of islands. Sponsored by Latitude Zero Resort.

Buy a ticket in our Railway Hotel Raffle and you will have two chances to win a Trip-a-Deal holiday to Sri Lanka or five-star accommodation in Byron Bay at Beach Suites or Kokos sponsored by Beach Houses of Byron.

Last Sunday was the third round for the Byron Bay Boardriders Juniors and they had a fun day at Broken Head in small clean conditions.

Winners on the day in the Girls 16s was Niamh Sharpe, Boys 16s was Touma Cameron, Boys 14s was Sam Thomas, Boys 12s East Soria, and 10s mixed was Leihani Zoric.

Thanks to our Club Round sponsors Guzman y Gomez, Slice Pizzeria and Suncoast Fresh.

- For info and sign up for BK Classic go toGo to: www.byronbayboardriders.com