Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Chance to name new Australian city

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
16th Aug 2020 12:47 PM

 

We've already got Sydney and Parramatta, now Greater Sydney's multibillion-dollar "third city" needs a name of its own.

The State Government has called on Sydneysiders to dub the future economic and industrial hub set to spring up around Western Sydney (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

Known by bureaucrats as the "Aerotropolis Core", the 100ha parcel of land to the north of Bringelly - about 60km from Sydney CBD - is slated to provide thousands of new jobs in the west.

A concept image of how the future Aerotropolis might look in 2040. Picture: Arterra Interactive
A concept image of how the future Aerotropolis might look in 2040. Picture: Arterra Interactive

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the precinct, set to be home to research, science and education facilities including a base for the CSIRO, needed a name that would become iconic in the Harbour City and beyond.

"Whatever it is ultimately called after the naming process, this part of Greater Sydney's third city will be a key driver of economic growth, jobs and opportunities across NSW and the nation for generations to come," she said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister Stuart Ayres. Picture: Adam Yip
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister Stuart Ayres. Picture: Adam Yip

The government has released a set of guidelines to help punters in the naming process, asking them to steer clear of commercial titles, the names of living people or the recently deceased, current place names and anything offensive of racist.

Names that are inspirational, embrace innovation or science, or reflect the culture, environment and heritage of western Sydney are recommended.

 

The community will be given the chance to have their say on part of the naming of Sydney’s third city. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire
The community will be given the chance to have their say on part of the naming of Sydney’s third city. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire

 

"We want the community to help us come up with a list of names that reflect the area's heritage, recognise people who have contributed to NSW or honour significant figures with ties to Western Sydney," Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said.

More at the 'Name the Place' website.

Originally published as Chance to name new Australian city

More Stories

aerotropolis editors picks sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        35,000 face masks needed to deliver meals, can you help?

        35,000 face masks needed to deliver meals, can you help?

        News MEALS on Wheels NSW has asked the community to support protecting their volunteers by making face masks.

        SCU takes its open day into virtual reality

        Premium Content SCU takes its open day into virtual reality

        News THE traditional open day will become a 26-day event with 360-degree virtual tours.

        Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        Premium Content Second arrest over armed robbery at Evans Head

        News POLICE allege the two men threatened staff of a licenced premises with a knife and...

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus NSW: State confirms nine new COVID-19 cases