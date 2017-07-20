Chance to have more say on rural land use

The Byron Creek Farm team at their Coopers Shoot property.

AN EXTENSION of the exhibition period for the revised draft Byron Shire Rural Land Use Strategy has been introduced by Byron Shire Council with the closing date for submissions now July 24.

The revised draft strategy provides a framework to guide future land zoning, protection and development of rural lands over the next 20 years.

"The draft Rural Land Use Strategy aims to find a balance between protecting our environmental values, ensuring our agricultural industries are viable and preserving lifestyle for families and communities,” Byron Shire Council's Acting Director Sustainable Environment and Economy, Sharyn French said.

"The revised draft strategy responds to previous feedback from the community and state government.

"This strategy is recognising and supporting the role of agriculture and farming which provide jobs and contribute to our economy whilst ensuring our rural communities are able to grow.”

The Strategy recognises the potential for infill housing within the R5 rural residential zones and identifies two possible rural residential sites at Myocum and Wilsons Creek.

These sites have a potential yield of between 40-75 dwellings.

The Rural Land Use Strategy will be delivered via a set of actions which identify how council can act, inform, guide and lead over the next decade to build upon the strength of existing communities and ensure a balance between the rural environment, economy, living arrangements and infrastructure services.

"We want to deliver a well-balanced rural land use strategy and it is vital that people give us feedback so we have extended the date for people to be able to make submissions,” Ms French said.

To look at the revised Draft Rural Land Use Strategy click http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/rural-land-use-strategy.

Tell council your priorities - do their online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rurallanduse

Arrange an appointment with a council planner by phoning 6626 7126.

Make a submission by emailing your comments to submissions@byron.nsw.gov.au.