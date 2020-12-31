Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thirteen people became millionaires this year with a Powerball win and the final draw is offering someone the opportunity to start 2021 with a bang.
Thirteen people became millionaires this year with a Powerball win and the final draw is offering someone the opportunity to start 2021 with a bang.
News

Chance to end the year as a millionaire

31st Dec 2020 8:59 AM

Someone could be popping the champagne early on New Year's Eve with $8 million up for grabs in Thursday's Powerball jackpot.

No one scooped the top prize last week after a Brisbane uni student in his 20s won $20 million a fortnight ago.

The last time an $8 million Powerball prize was won was in May when a retired couple from Townsville took two days to check their ticket and discover they had won.

The Townsville mum said that winning something that big overnight was unbelievable and planned to use the money to help family, donate to some charities and to buy a diamond ring that could become a family heirloom.

So far in 2020 there have been 13 Powerball division one winning entries who have collectively taken home more than $460 million in prize money.

 

You could end the year on a high with a lottery win on New Year’s Eve. Picture: The Lott
You could end the year on a high with a lottery win on New Year’s Eve. Picture: The Lott

 

With this week's Powerball draw due to take place just hours before people ring in 2021, The Lott spokesman Matt Hart said any division one winners would have additional reasons to celebrate.

"Imagine discovering you've scored a multimillion-dollar prize on New Year's Eve, moments before the start of 2021. It would certainly make for a New Year's celebration you'd never forget," he said.

"With $8 million about to land in their bank account, a division one winner might completely rewrite their New Year's resolutions, choosing to retire, buy a dream home or start ticking off all the items on their bucket list."

Originally published as Chance to end the year as a millionaire

lotto powerball

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pooch friendly movie session for all good dogs

        Premium Content Pooch friendly movie session for all good dogs

        News A special film session for good dogs and their owners is coming up in January.

        5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        Premium Content 5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        News Some mothers found themselves on the wrong side of the law

        Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        Premium Content Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        News There is much-needed new tech to deter thieves from upmarket bikes

        330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content 330 PHOTOS: What 2020 looked like on the Northern Rivers

        News The Northern Star has been there to record year of highs and lows.