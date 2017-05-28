Chance to clean up for dragons

Ballina-on-Richmond Rotarian Col Lee with the washing machines and dryers for sale.

THE Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond is offering a chance to really clean up and help local dragon boat racers get to an international competition.

The club was given 10 near-new washing machines and 10 clothes dryers to find homes for.

The whitegoods were used at a temporary accommodation for emergency service personnel set up at Wollongbar for three weeks following the Lismore flood.

Coates Hire was responsible for setting up the accommodation, and the whitegoods were required as part of that.

But some of them have not been used.

Rotarian Col Lee said seven of the washing machines and dryers have been donated to the Mental Health Support group for their clients who lost everything in the flooding.

But three of each were kept, and Mr Lee is selling them to raise money for the Rainbow Dragons Abreast dragon boat club.

Some of the members, who are breast cancer survivors, are going to the International Breast Cancer Paddlers' Commission non-competitive dragon boat regatta for breast cancer survivors in Florence, Italy, in July next year.

"They're a great bunch of girls who have already suffered enough trauma in their lives,” he said.

The 8kg washing machines are being sold for $500 each and the 4kg clothes dryers are being sold for $300 each, which is well below the retail value of the whitegoods.

Phone Col on 0417862602.