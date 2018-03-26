Menu
Login
News

Chance for your school to adopt a dolphin

ADOPT A DOLPHIN: Care for dolphins week competition for schools.
ADOPT A DOLPHIN: Care for dolphins week competition for schools. Contributed

TO CELEBRATE this year's International Dolphin Day on April 14, schools are being invited to take action to help conserve marine life in a new competition.

The winning class or school will also have the opportunity to name and adopt a dolphin from their region.

The 'Caring 4 Dolphins & Our Oceans' competition is asking schools to get creative and pledge an action to help conserve the marine environment.

The initiative is led by Dolphin Research Australia and Founding Director Dr Liz Hawkins said, "The competition encourages students to think about what actions each one of us can do in our everyday to help conserve the life of the oceans and their habitats.”

The competition pledge involves students creating a visual message that shows the action they are going to take to Care 4 Dolphins & Our Oceans. The competition is open to primary and high schools throughout Northern New South Wales and South East Queensland.

There's over $950 worth of prizes including books for the school library from competition sponsors CSIRO Publishing, Footprint Books and Pascal Publishing.

Entries close 5pm on 10th April 2018. For info go to: www.dolphinresearch australia.org

Topics:  dolphin research australia dr liz hawkins world dolphin day

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Five acts to 'discover' at Bluesfest 2018

Five acts to 'discover' at Bluesfest 2018

FROM a Solomon Island pipes band to a folk all-female harmony quartet, the festival has many acts to enjoy live.

Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher.

He's coming to play locally with his band in April

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

BYRON ARREST: Man arrested in Byron CBD. An axe was handed to police by witnesses.

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Juanes, the Latin heartthrob coming to Bluesfest

ON STAGE: Juanes performs at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on in New York.

He has sold 15 million records and won 20 Latin Grammys

Local Partners