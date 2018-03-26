Chance for your school to adopt a dolphin

TO CELEBRATE this year's International Dolphin Day on April 14, schools are being invited to take action to help conserve marine life in a new competition.

The winning class or school will also have the opportunity to name and adopt a dolphin from their region.

The 'Caring 4 Dolphins & Our Oceans' competition is asking schools to get creative and pledge an action to help conserve the marine environment.

The initiative is led by Dolphin Research Australia and Founding Director Dr Liz Hawkins said, "The competition encourages students to think about what actions each one of us can do in our everyday to help conserve the life of the oceans and their habitats.”

The competition pledge involves students creating a visual message that shows the action they are going to take to Care 4 Dolphins & Our Oceans. The competition is open to primary and high schools throughout Northern New South Wales and South East Queensland.

There's over $950 worth of prizes including books for the school library from competition sponsors CSIRO Publishing, Footprint Books and Pascal Publishing.

Entries close 5pm on 10th April 2018. For info go to: www.dolphinresearch australia.org