Chance for shoppers to help bushfire and drought victims

Mullumbimby Farmers' Market customers are encouraged to add a few extras to their baskets next week to donate to local bushfire victims.

MULLUMBIMBY Farmers' Market customers can now give the gift of fresh local produce direct to bushfire victims.

On Friday, February 7, the market will be collecting donations of produce, which will then be made available to bushfire victims staying in Brunswick Heads the following week as part of the Bushfire R&R Bruns Project.

Market manager Allie Godfrey said like many other people, the market organisers wanted to offer direct help to those who had been impacted by the fires and the Bushfire R&R Bruns Project presented the perfect opportunity to do this.

Launched with the goal of providing 50 holiday packages for severely impacted northern NSW residents in February, the project will see people from Rappville, Wyan, Whiporie, Nana Glen and Casino enjoy a break in popular coastal town.

In addition to the donated accommodation, guests can collect donated items like beachwear, water sports equipment, toys, vouchers, as well as the fresh produce donated by the markets, at the Bushfire R&R Bazaar at the Brunswick Heads School's gates on Monday.

Ms Godfrey said a drop-off point would be set up at the market on Friday, and customers were encouraged to add a few extras to their morning shop to donate.

"The produce will be kept in cold storage over the weekend until it can be delivered to the guests, so all produce is welcome, but please not the most perishable items like leafy greens," Ms Godfrey said.

She said many farmers had been hit hard by the drought this year, so rather than ask them to donate, customers could add a little extra to their baskets to give to the fire victims.

"This is a great way to support our farmers who have been struggling with the drought as well as the people who have been impacted by the fires," Ms Godfrey said.

"We'd also love to hear from anyone willing to volunteer their time to help man the stall. If you are able to spare a few hours, please get in contact with me on 6677 1345 or email allie@nbfm.com.au."

The Bushfire R&R Bruns Project continues to welcome cash donations that will go directly to the fire victims staying in Brunswick Heads in February.

To make a donation, contact Valerie Hardy on 0412 042 004.