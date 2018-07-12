‘Impossible’ underdog stuns Federer

Switzerland's Roger Federer during a break in the fifth set of his men's quarterfinals match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa, at Wimbledon. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

KEVIN Anderson has done the "impossible", overhauling Roger Federer from two sets down in a titanic Wimbledon upset.

The beanpole South African saved a match point in the third set before wearing down the defending champion in an All England Club classic.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates winning his men's quarterfinals match against Switzerland's Roger Federer, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Advancing to his first Wimbledon semi-final with a 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-4 13-11 victory in 4hrs, 14mins, Anderson will play Milos Raonic or John Isner for a place in Sunday's decider.

Seemingly in cruise control when Anderson slumped to 30-40 at 4-5 in the third set, eight-time champion Federer could not close out the match.

It is only the f​ifth time in Federer's glorious career he has been rolled after winning the first two sets in best-of-five set competition.

Only Lleyton Hewitt, David Nalbandian, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Novak Djokovic have given Federer a similar start and a beating.

Seeded eighth, Anderson joins a select band.

The 32-year-old had failed to claim a set from Federer in four previous meetings and this contest seemed to be following a familiar course.

And then, as Federer tightened and Anderson competed with ferocity and freedom, the match changed completely.

Serving second in the deciding set, Anderson repeatedly hovered two points from defeat.

But was resolute and defiant.

"Not quite to say right now," Anderson said. "Down two sets to love, I did my best to scrape through into the fifth set.

"I'm very proud at the way I handled the fifth set.

"Beating Roger Federer here at Wimbledon is something I will always remember.

"I just kept on telling myself 'I have to keep on believing' and 'Today is going to be my day."

"I just gave it my all and obviously very ecstatic to get through that."

With 28 aces, 65 winners and just 31 unforced errors, Anderson won 190 points to Federer's 195 - but the lanky baselines held his nerve better.