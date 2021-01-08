Champion ironwoman’s tips to lose those COVID-kilos

Those COVID-kilos got you feeling blue? We asked ironwoman Hayley Bateup for her top tips for getting fit in 2021.

TREAT morning workouts like a job interview you would not dream of being late for.

That's the advice of ex-ironwoman Hayley Bateup to those who have declared 2021 is their year to slim down and get fit.

The three-time Coolangatta Gold champion shared her top tips for getting back on track after a challenging year where the phrase "COVID-kilos" was uttered by many.

"Set your training like an appointment," Ms Bateup says. "Just like catching up with a friend for dinner.

"Stick to a time and write it down the week before, so you know what you're going to do each day.

April Bateup and Hayley Bateup working out at Tugun beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"Give yourself no choice, think of it like an important meeting or a job interview to get you up and going in the morning.

"Our mind always plays tricks on us, my brain even does it to me after all these years, which is why it's always good to train with a group or a friend so you don't have an excuse."

The super-fit firefighter and mother-of-two said while resetting habits can be difficult, especially after the confusion of 2020, thinking of exercise as a "way of life" rather than a fad can keep you motivated.

Hayley Bateup wins the Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Ironwoman series in 2004. Picture: Geoff McLachlan.

"Have a motivation that is not just to lose weight. Make working out part of your life, like you need to eat and breathe. You need to train as well."

To help those looking to reboot health and fitness, Ms Bateup and wife April have designed a new "fat burning camp", which helps reset the body and mind in three days.

It will be held at Besor Ranch in the Tweed Valley in May and is a shortened ­version of their week-long ­fitness retreats where those who attended shed an average of 4kg.

"If you've overindulged over the holiday period, the retreat is a good way to help lose that weight a lot quicker because when you're there, you can't cheat, you have no other option other than to work out and eat well," Ms Bateup said.

Liz Pluimers and Hayley Bateup in the board leg of the Coolangatta Gold.

Ms Bateup has previously starred in the TV shows Australian Ninja Warrior and Gladiators.

Her personal training business, Hayley Bateup's Body Blitz, has been operating on the southern Gold Coast for almost a decade, offering sessions to suit all fitness levels, child-friendly classes and a run club.

