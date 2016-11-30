Chamber business awards benefit community

TALENT POOL: Executive Assistant Manager of Byron at Byron Heath Batterham, Byron Shire News Advertising Manager Deb Milgate and Key Account Executive Peter Dewar. Deb won the major raffle prize of two nights accommodation at Byron at Byron in the Byron Chamber of Commerce Raffle and donated it back to be auctioned raising $1,000 toward buying a defibrillator for community use at the beachfront

LAST week we staged our annual Christmas party and Business Awards.

Not only did we get to hand out some awards, we also were raising money to buy a defibrillator for the use of the community up at the beachfront but it was a chance to thank all the local businesses for their support over the year.

It has been a terrific year and it certainly has been thrilling to see all the new younger entrepreneurs come through.

Last week's Busines Awards were a fantastic occasion for us to get together to celebrate and to acknowledge the excellence of some of our local business owners.

Businesses such as Earth and Sea pizza who have been operating in town for the last 30 years and Dolphin Choice Office Supplies.

We would also like to particularly thank Deb Milgate from the Byron Shire News who won our major raffle prize for 2 nights at the Byron at Byron and then handed it back to get re-auctioned to raise further money to go toward buying a defibrillator.

The bidding topped out at $1,000 courtesy of Nick and Dave Eagkle Insurance thus garrenteeing that we can purchase this potentially life saving piece of equipment.

So our heartfelt thanks go to Nick, Dave and Deb for making it happen.

We will shortly launch our campaign to found The Byron Shire Business Awards and we look forward to collaborating with other Chambers across the Shire and the NSW Business Chamber to found these awards to recognise busineeses across the shire.

Thanks must also go out to Ralph Mamone from Fishheads for supplying such a beautiful venue and laying on such wonderful BBQ seafood meal .

Thanks also to Steve Sax and the Soul'd band for the great music.

The War Memorial pool was the perfect venue for the night and as Ralph pointed out this is a genuine working war memorial that is active for the community.

We need community spaces such as this and I speak on behalf of the Chamber when I say I hope hope to see this space kept for the community.

This years Business Award winners were:

Peoples Choice- Best Business - Bay Seafood

Best Customer Experience- Apartments Inn

Best Boss- David and Denise Woolsey Earth and Sea Pizza

Best Employee- Anne Marie Fenwick- Dolphin Choice

$1,000 Eagle Insurance- Nick Ferguson and Dave Bailey