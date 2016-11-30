News

Chamber business awards benefit community

Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce President, Gail Fuller | 30th Nov 2016 5:22 PM
TALENT POOL: Executive Assistant Manager of Byron at Byron Heath Batterham, Byron Shire News Advertising Manager Deb Milgate and Key Account Executive Peter Dewar. Deb won the major raffle prize of two nights accommodation at Byron at Byron in the Byron Chamber of Commerce Raffle and donated it back to be auctioned raising $1,000 toward buying a defibrillator for community use at the beachfront
TALENT POOL: Executive Assistant Manager of Byron at Byron Heath Batterham, Byron Shire News Advertising Manager Deb Milgate and Key Account Executive Peter Dewar. Deb won the major raffle prize of two nights accommodation at Byron at Byron in the Byron Chamber of Commerce Raffle and donated it back to be auctioned raising $1,000 toward buying a defibrillator for community use at the beachfront Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LAST week we staged our annual Christmas party and Business Awards.

Not only did we get to hand out some awards, we also were raising money to buy a defibrillator for the use of the community up at the beachfront but it was a chance to thank all the local businesses for their support over the year.

It has been a terrific year and it certainly has been thrilling to see all the new younger entrepreneurs come through.

Last week's Busines Awards were a fantastic occasion for us to get together to celebrate and to acknowledge the excellence of some of our local business owners.

Businesses such as Earth and Sea pizza who have been operating in town for the last 30 years and Dolphin Choice Office Supplies.

We would also like to particularly thank Deb Milgate from the Byron Shire News who won our major raffle prize for 2 nights at the Byron at Byron and then handed it back to get re-auctioned to raise further money to go toward buying a defibrillator.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The bidding topped out at $1,000 courtesy of Nick and Dave Eagkle Insurance thus garrenteeing that we can purchase this potentially life saving piece of equipment.

So our heartfelt thanks go to Nick, Dave and Deb for making it happen.

We will shortly launch our campaign to found The Byron Shire Business Awards and we look forward to collaborating with other Chambers across the Shire and the NSW Business Chamber to found these awards to recognise busineeses across the shire.

Thanks must also go out to Ralph Mamone from Fishheads for supplying such a beautiful venue and laying on such wonderful BBQ seafood meal .

Thanks also to Steve Sax and the Soul'd band for the great music.

The War Memorial pool was the perfect venue for the night and as Ralph pointed out this is a genuine working war memorial that is active for the community.

We need community spaces such as this and I speak on behalf of the Chamber when I say I hope hope to see this space kept for the community.

This years Business Award winners were:

Peoples Choice- Best Business - Bay Seafood

Best Customer Experience- Apartments Inn

Best Boss- David and Denise Woolsey Earth and Sea Pizza

Best Employee- Anne Marie Fenwick- Dolphin Choice

$1,000 Eagle Insurance- Nick Ferguson and Dave Bailey

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Chamber business awards benefit community

Chamber business awards benefit community

NOT only did Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce hand out some business awards, they also raised enough money to buy a defibrillator for community use.

Fate of popular park to be revealed today

Local residents at the Suffolk Park rally to save the village green earlier this month.

Community protests, petitions, and politicians' advocacy led to this

Circus Arts battle of Superheroes and Supervillains

CIRCUS ARTS: Superheroes and Supervillains will battle at out at Circus Arts end of year show.

Its good versus evil at Circus Arts end of year show

Teacher strike looms: 2000 schools thrown into chaos

New teachers begin on a salary of $49,647

Local Partners

Chamber business awards benefit community

NOT only did Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce hand out some business awards, they also raised enough money to buy a defibrillator for community use.

Patagonia's grass roots environmentalism

DOUBLING DOWN: Patagonia Australia's Environmental and Social Initiatives Manager Shannon Bourke with Patagonia Byron Bay store owner Glen Casey.

Double down for the environment with Patagonia in Byron Bay.

WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

DOCUMENTARY: Behind the scenes of Createability short film Corey the Warrier are Yuin/Bundjalung man and painter Corey Stewart and filmmaker Isabel Darling.

Short films feature local artists living with disabilities

The Rubens are ready to rock the region... twice

RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100

Review: Dreamland by NORPA could not be better

ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Phil Blackman and Toni Scanlon.

Arguably the best local production of the year

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

This could be your only chance to see Neil Young

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

His 2017 headline tour of Australia and NZ has been called off

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

UPDATED: Paul Capsis adds second Tropical Fruits show

HIT: Paul Capsis accepts his award for Best Performance in an Australian Contemporary Concert at the 6th Annual Helpmann Awards in Sydney, Monday, July, 31, 2006.

With a show called Addicted to the Nightlife

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Exceptional Rural Opportunity

71 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

3 1 4 Expressions of...

This stunning 101 acre block is situated just 6 minutes from Bangalow and 20 minutes from the beaches of Byron Bay. Renovate the 100 year old house or choose from...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

A SUPER, SUPER INVESTMENT - OR LARGE FAMILY HOME on over an acre - in the Village of Clunes

Clunes 2480

House 4 2 3 $695,000

SNEAK PEAK - FIRST OPEN 17 DECEMBER! At the end of a sweeping drive & set high above the cul-de-sac below, capturing glorious coastal breezes & views across the...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,695,000

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 Auction 10th...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

...UNDER OFFER...This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly positioned directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River...

Grand Design and Proportion Plus Position

9 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction 10th...

Presenting 9 Tallowood Crescent Byron Bay - a unique, architectural home with a central atrium and an amazing feeling of air, space, light and privacy. Occupying...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!