The man was airlifted to Tooowoomba after sustaining injuries from a chainsaw.
News

Chainsaw victim performs first aid on himself before airlift

27th Jul 2018 5:15 PM

A MAN who suffered cuts to his leg from a chainsaw used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

On Friday afternoon the man was chopping logs just before the accident occurred.

The injured man dragged himself to a quad bike then rode to his farmhouse to call for help.

LifeFlight's Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service Rescue helicopter responded to the call.

The LifeFlight critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic assessed and treated the man's injuries at the farm.

He was then airlifted in a stable condition to the Toowoomba Hospital.  

