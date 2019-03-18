Menu
Crime

Man weeps in court after allegedly supporting NZ attack

by AAP
18th Mar 2019 6:00 PM

AN Adelaide man who allegedly posted social media comments in support of the Christchurch mosque massacre has been granted bail.

Chad Vinzelberg, 37, wept as he faced Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday charged with five weapons offences.

Chad Vinzelberg faced court over firearm charges. He was arrested after allegedly making comments in support of the Christchurch terror attack.
Police prosecutor Brevet Sargent Peter Finey told the court police were on Friday made aware of social media comments made by Vinzelberg in support of the massacre.

He said a subsequent search of his home returned a fake pistol, extendable baton and two flick knives under his mattress, as well as a medieval mace and a crossbow in his shed.

Magistrate Gary Gumpl released Vinzelberg on $1000 bail on the condition he not access or post anything on the internet, and he will reappear before the court in December.

christchurch massacre editors picks nz

