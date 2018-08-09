Menu
Login
A man has been charged over seven of 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region. (File picture)
A man has been charged over seven of 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region. (File picture)
Crime

Rural firefighter accused of arson spree

by Tracey Ferrier
9th Aug 2018 7:06 PM

POLICE have nabbed a young rural fire brigade volunteer accused of setting crops alight in a prolific arson spree.

Detectives believe the 19-year-old man is responsible for about 100 suspicious fires in the central Queensland region since May, but he's only been charged over seven of them.

Police say he was a volunteer at Mount Morgan rural fire station.

"Obviously they are trained with a certain amount of knowledge with how to set these fires and put them out, so it's very concerning," Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said.

The man was arrested at Mount Morgan, near Rockhampton, yesterday.

He was released on bail today and will face Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 27 on seven counts of setting fire to crops or growing plants.

editors picks rural fire and rescue service

Top Stories

    Byron Shire builders win big

    Byron Shire builders win big

    News BYRON projects figured large in the recent Master Builders Association building awards.

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    News Local vet volunteers in India

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News Thank the Westpac Rescue helicopter

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard's Steve Irwin calls in.

    Local Partners