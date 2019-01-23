‘You bullies’: Trump fan lashes out

The government remains at an impasse, with the Senate likely to vote down Mr Trump’s funding proposal this week. Picture: AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta

Donald Trump is back on the battlefield over his record-breaking government shutdown, and his supporters and detractors are engaged in all-out war.

Celebrities including Cardi B and Lady Gaga have been attacking the US President on day 32 of the shutdown, while others donated money and food to help federal workers who remain unpaid.

But some famous names are on Mr Trump's side.

Overnight, he retweeted former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones, who called on celebrities who voted for Mr Trump to come forward.

"Let's show the world how many Americans stand with him," she said. "Bullies shouldn't be allowed for almost a year and a half to bully us without cause."

The Senate is due to vote this week on Mr Trump's proposal to extend protections for 700,000 undocumented young immigrants in return for $US5.7 billion ($A8 billion) for his border wall.

Chrystal Neria, known professionally as Kaya Jones, is a supporter of Donald Trump. Picture: Instagram

But the funding package, which could end the shutdown and reopen the government, is not expected to pass, with Democrats shooting the offer down even before the President announced it on Saturday.

Mr Trump offered extended protections for 700,000 immigrants in return for $US5.7 billion funding for his border wall. Picture: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The party is vehemently opposed to funding a wall on the US-Mexico border and only willing to approve $US1.3 billion ($A1.8 billion) for security, including fencing and surveillance.

Mr Trump's negotiators painted his proposal to extend protections for Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals by three years as a solution to the stand-off, but Democrats were clear that the concessions were not enough. It was Mr Trump who wanted to end DACA protections in the first place, so from their point of view, this is not progress.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate but would need seven Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold for the bill to be passed.

James Clyburn, the No 3 Democrat in the House of Representatives, suggested to the Wall Street Journal the President "could get $5.7 (billion) for permanent DACA, permanent temporary protective status, and a sensible, effective, efficient, humane wall" - not a concrete one.

Mr Clyburn said such a proposal seemed doable "to me" but said he could not speak for others.

The US government remains at an impasse on day 32 of shutdown, with nine government departments and various agencies still unfunded and 800,000 federal employees on unpaid leave or working without pay.

They are on track to miss a second pay cheque on Friday, the end of the fifth week of shutdown.

Workers are struggling to afford their bills and pay mortgages, with some facing homelessness as housing subsidies dry up. Services including food and drug inspections, airport security checks and support for farmers and manufacturers are on hold, bringing America to the precipice.

The President tweeted that Democrats were playing "political games" and repeated his claims that the wall is a solution to drugs and crime - although most drugs do not enter the US via immigrants illegally crossing the border.

"Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security," Mr Trump tweeted. "With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S ... No cave!"

Other stars are calling out the President or taking action over the partial government shutdown

Jon Bon Jovi provided free food for federal workers and Lady Gaga criticised the President on stage over the impasse.

Bon Jovi's New Jersey restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen announced on Facebook that it would provide free meals to workers hit by the shutdown on Monday local time.

KISS said the band's Rock and Brews restaurants, located at airports across the United States, will provide one free meal a day to Transport Security Administration workers for the duration of the record shutdown.

Jon Bon Jovi is handing out free meals for federal workers. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

"I think it's up to all of us always to make sure we do everything possible to take care of the people who take care of us," said KISS star Paul Stanley.

"Who's the government? The government is of the people, by the people and for the people so who are you hurting? You're hurting the people and that's not acceptable. So once again, it's up to us to step up."

Lady Gaga broke off mid-song in Las Vegas to demand "that the f***ing President of the United States could please put our government back in business".

The Star is Born actress added: "There are people who live pay cheque to pay cheque and need their money."

She also took aim at vice president Mike Pence over his wife working at a school that bans LGBTQ people.

Cardi B has hit out at the President over the shutdown.

"OK, I'm sorry, I got upset for a second there," she concluded, as she returned to singing her hit song Million Reasons.

Rapper Cardi B posted an expletive-filled video to Instagram last week attacking Donald Trump over the shutdown, now on day 32. She noted that Barack Obama also shut down the government, but for healthcare.

"This s*** is really f***ing serious, bro, this s*** is crazy," she said. "Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f***ing wall.

"Bitch I'm scared. This is crazy."

The video has had more than 16 million views.

Snoop Dogg also shared an Instagram video in which he said: "All you people that work for the federal government that not getting paid right now, ain't no f***ing way in the world you can vote for Donald Trump when he comes back up again."

Trying 2 Understand Why political Win Is Worth Destroying American Lives😥.

Do I Hate Him,Think He Works 4 Russia”YES”,But fk This Shutdown👊🏻.

PEOPLES LIVES OVER PEOPLES POLITICS👊🏽.trump’ll Deep 6 His Corrupt Career🔥,& Dems Will Be There 2 Kick His Mammoth Ass Out W.H Doors — Cher (@cher) January 20, 2019

Captain America star Chris Evans tweeted that he had donated to celebrity chef Jose Andres' drive to serve free hot meals every day to federal workers in a cafe set up on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

Barbra Streisand has regularly tweeted about the shutdown, sharing an apt Martin Luther King Jr quote on the US public holiday in the activist's honour on Monday: "For here on either side of the wall are God's children and no man-made barrier can obliterate that fact."

Star including John Legend, Alyssa Milano, Cher, Mark Hamill and Bette Midler also tweeted their disgust at Mr Trump and the shutdown.