Celebrity chefs help Matt Damon Buy A Lady A Drink

CHEF CITY: Shannon Bennett, Scott Pickett, Guillaume Brahimi, David Moyle and Adam D'Sylva at Rae's on Wategos to support the Buy A Lady A Drink Campaign which is backed by Matt Damon and Stella Artois.

CHEF CITY: Shannon Bennett, Scott Pickett, Guillaume Brahimi, David Moyle and Adam D'Sylva at Rae's on Wategos to support the Buy A Lady A Drink Campaign which is backed by Matt Damon and Stella Artois. Contributed

A STELLAR cast of celebrity chefs gathered at Rae's on Wategos last week to lend their support to a program raising awareness of the global water crisis.

In the Buy A Lady A Drink (BALAD) campaign, brewer Stella Artois has partnered with actor Matt Damon and his charity Water.org to drive awareness of the crisis.

About 50 people were there to hear from Damon via video, who said: "A glass of water, it's one of the simplest things to some of us but for many it's one of the most complicated.

"Lack of access to water disproportionately affects women and children in the developing world, as they often spend hours each day collecting it instead of going to school or working.

"With 663 million people facing this crisis, the goal is to provide access to safe water to 3.5 million people in the developing world by 2020.”

Emily Griffiths, a brand director for Carlton & United Breweries, unveiled three limited-edition Stella Artois chalices, designed by female artists from Mexico, India and the Philippines.

"Stella Artois will donate $4 to Water.org from every limited-edition Stella Artois chalice made available for sale. Since 2015 this initiative has already changed the lives of more than 1 million people,” Ms Griffiths said.

"For every chalice sold, Stella Artois will help Water.org provide five years of clean drinking water for one person in the developing world.”

The chalices are available at Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice Liquor.

#GiveThemTimeBack.