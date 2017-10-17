News

Celebrating Byron Shire Bird Week

BIRD WEEK: Thirsty pelicans enjoy the rain.
BIRD WEEK: Thirsty pelicans enjoy the rain. - Anne Jones

BYRON Bird Buddies has created an art trail to celebrate National Bird Week from October 22-29 and will conduct a series of guided bird walks and presentations across the shire.

The opening will take place from 1-4pm at Bangalow Heritage House with guest speakers ornithologist Danielle Davis, documentary maker David Warth, local artist Noel Hart and writer and ecologist Mary Gardner.

There will be light refreshments, clay bird modelling and craft activities for the children, exploring the newly opened heritage/ bird walk along Byron Creek.

Twenty-one visual artists will also take part in a Birds of the Shire Art Trail at six local venues across the shire during the week, including Heritage House in Bangalow, Mullumbimby Library, Byron Library, The Cavanbah Centre, the Art Cube at Byron Shire Council and the Art Space at the Ex-services Club in Mullumbimby.

There will be a number of walks starting at 8am and noon.

Presentations will be at the the Byron Library, the Byron Wetlands and the Murwillumbah Community Centre.

Program and venue details from www.byron birdbuddies.com.au

Topics:  bird week byron bird buddies byron shire

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
$20m food hub a 'great idea' but in 'wrong place': Franklin

$20m food hub a 'great idea' but in 'wrong place': Franklin

CONTROVERSY is continuing over plans to build the precinct in Bangalow, as residents take their concerns to politicians.

Tickets on sale for The Whitlams' next local show

The Whitlams are an Australian indie rock/piano rock group formed in late 1992.

Celebrating 25 years of making music

Confirmed: Three weeks until shark nets are back

SHARK NETS: DPI will be deploying shark nets on North Coast beaches sometime in November to keep surfers and swimmers safe from sharks such as this bull shark.

Once the whale season finishes, shark nets will return to beaches

Get a taste of the exotic at farmers' markets

John Picone at his stall at the New Brighton Farmers' Market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Stall bursting with fruits, herbs and spices is back

Local Partners