Celebrating Byron Shire Bird Week

BYRON Bird Buddies has created an art trail to celebrate National Bird Week from October 22-29 and will conduct a series of guided bird walks and presentations across the shire.

The opening will take place from 1-4pm at Bangalow Heritage House with guest speakers ornithologist Danielle Davis, documentary maker David Warth, local artist Noel Hart and writer and ecologist Mary Gardner.

There will be light refreshments, clay bird modelling and craft activities for the children, exploring the newly opened heritage/ bird walk along Byron Creek.

Twenty-one visual artists will also take part in a Birds of the Shire Art Trail at six local venues across the shire during the week, including Heritage House in Bangalow, Mullumbimby Library, Byron Library, The Cavanbah Centre, the Art Cube at Byron Shire Council and the Art Space at the Ex-services Club in Mullumbimby.

There will be a number of walks starting at 8am and noon.

Presentations will be at the the Byron Library, the Byron Wetlands and the Murwillumbah Community Centre.

Program and venue details from www.byron birdbuddies.com.au