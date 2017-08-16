Celebrating Byron Public's 125 years

BYRON Bay Public School celebrates its 125th anniversary next month and Byron Shire News will be publishing the official commemorative booklet.

The book will be available from Saturday, September 16 from the school.

Celebrations will include a Meet, Bring and Brag Day from 6pm on Friday, September 15 at the Byron Bowling Club.

Members of the school community are invited to bring photos and news clippings and brag about their time at the much loved school.

There will also be a Back to the Bay Day starting at 9.30pm on September 16 at Main Beach.

Participants can enjoy a walk from Main Beach back to the School followed by a day of family activities including an official commemoration ceremony, group photographs, sports from yesteryear, maypole dancing and school tours. Food and drinks will be available throughout the day.

The day will wrap up with Catch Up Celebrations from 6pm in the Pandanus Room at Byron Bay Services Club.

The evening will include dinner, music and time to reminisce and tables can be booked through the club.

For more information, please phone Jeff Spargo on 0417 274 476 or go to facebook.com/bbps125.