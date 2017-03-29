News

Celebrating art gallery decade

29th Mar 2017 12:15 PM
ANNIVERSARY: Art Piece Gallery founder Nadine Abensur.
ANNIVERSARY: Art Piece Gallery founder Nadine Abensur. Christian Morrow

MULLUMBIMBY'S Art Piece Gallery is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is inviting the local arts community to come and help celebrate the milestone from 6pm on Friday at the gallery in Burringbar St, Mullumbimby.

A decade ago locals may have thought owner Nadine Abensur was a little mad when she decided to resurrect the recently closed, artist-run Piece Gallery and turn it into a commercial gallery.

"Ten years later and the gallery has launched the careers of several artists, artists who might not otherwise have found a footing on the exhibiting ladder,” Ms Abensur said. "Even after artist go on to build national careers several continue to exhibit regularly here at Art Piece.

"Visitors to the region also seek out our local art, both for its freshness and its identifiable, if illusive, special northern rivers flavour.

"We also pride the gallery on being a living example of the much- vaunted hand made movement and an invitation to shop locally.”

The anniversary show will also feature Pierre Chevalier's Trailer Project, a miniature art show inside a converted horse trailer. For info 66843446.

Topics:  art piece gallery mullumbimby trailer project

