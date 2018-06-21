Menu
HEAVY: Alex Thom from Thom Gallery with a new work from French sculptor Christian Maas.
News

Celebrating a legend with a special vision

Christian Morrow
by
21st Jun 2018

THOM Gallery in Byron Bay will celebrate the career of French sculptor Christian Maas at a special event from 5pm this Friday at the gallery at Fern Place in Byron Bay.

"Now in his 70s, Maas is winding up his creative career and we are delighted to have some of his best known and most valuable works here in the gallery,” Mr Thom said.

"Christian works in a traditional way, though not always producing traditional results.

"His work is focused around two main themes, 'Femme' being his female representations including those of Grace Jones, Marilyn and Kate Moss, and 'Animalier' which represents the animal world, and are often life size.

"He has been awarded the Medaille d'or de l'Academie des Arts and the Chevalier de l'Ordre International des Arts for his work exhibits in major private and public collections throughout Europe, the Middle East and USA.”

Aside from Maas' sculptures, Thom Gallery have a range of works by local artists including Charly Wrencher and Verity Nunan.

Thom Gallery is open to the public 10am-4pm every day but closed Sundays.

To book a private appointment, phone 0411813999. Go to www.thomgallery.info.

