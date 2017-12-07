Celebrate libraries at Heritage House

BANGALOW will celebrate libraries and communities from 9.30am-11.30 am this Saturday at Bangalow's Heritage House.

For one morning only, the mobile library will be parked at Heritage House in Ashton St. The Byron Writers Festival Storyboard van will also be there along with authors Zanni Louise and Jesse Blackadder. There will also be storytelling and face painting along with "stuff for grown ups to do”, including a second-hand book sale.

"Kerry O'Brien, Belinda Jeffery, Liz Ellis, Mick O'Regan and Robert Drewe will talk about their first books and experiences with libraries,” Heritage House volunteer Mary Nelson said. "There are plans afoot to permanently locate the mobile library away from the main street close to Heritage House in the gorgeous surroundings of Ashton and Deacon Sts.

The morning is being supported by Byron Shire Council, the Richmond Tweed Regional Library, All Souls Anglican Church, Bangalow Parklands Group, Byron Writers Festival and Heritage House.

Bookings are essential for the Storyboard sessions: www.try booking.com/SXZT

Session 1 (8-13 years): Jesse Blackadder 10-10.45am, Session 2 (5-8 years): Zanni Louise 11.40-11.30am.