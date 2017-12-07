Menu
Login
News

Celebrate libraries at Heritage House

READ ON: Celebrating libraries this Saturday is Jesse Blackadder.
READ ON: Celebrating libraries this Saturday is Jesse Blackadder. Glenn Hampson

BANGALOW will celebrate libraries and communities from 9.30am-11.30 am this Saturday at Bangalow's Heritage House.

For one morning only, the mobile library will be parked at Heritage House in Ashton St. The Byron Writers Festival Storyboard van will also be there along with authors Zanni Louise and Jesse Blackadder. There will also be storytelling and face painting along with "stuff for grown ups to do”, including a second-hand book sale.

"Kerry O'Brien, Belinda Jeffery, Liz Ellis, Mick O'Regan and Robert Drewe will talk about their first books and experiences with libraries,” Heritage House volunteer Mary Nelson said. "There are plans afoot to permanently locate the mobile library away from the main street close to Heritage House in the gorgeous surroundings of Ashton and Deacon Sts.

The morning is being supported by Byron Shire Council, the Richmond Tweed Regional Library, All Souls Anglican Church, Bangalow Parklands Group, Byron Writers Festival and Heritage House.

Bookings are essential for the Storyboard sessions: www.try booking.com/SXZT

Session 1 (8-13 years): Jesse Blackadder 10-10.45am, Session 2 (5-8 years): Zanni Louise 11.40-11.30am.

Topics:  byron writers festival heritage house bangalow richmond valley mobile library storyboard van

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WATCH: Perfect day to release turtles back into the ocean

WATCH: Perfect day to release turtles back into the ocean

THUSTON and Will Smith were covered in barnacles and suffering from float syndrome, but they were lovingly rehabilitated at Australian Seabird Rescue.

OPINION: Green policies mean potholes

LONE CONSERVATIVE: Byron Shire Councillor Alan Hunter

Conservative Alan Hunter takes a swipe at fellow councillors.

EDITORIAL: The one thing driving us crazy

FUMES: There's really only one thing causing all the trouble and keeping us awake at night.

I just got used to writing '17 and soon I'll have to write '18.

Don't blow your chances

BLOW ME DOWN: BUDDI's Nicqui Yazdi, Matthew Evans from the Falls Festival and Splendour in the Grass, Ballina MP Tamara Smith, Phil Preston from the STEER project and Jeremy Holmes from Elements.

Project Turn Around saving lives.

Local Partners