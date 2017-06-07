Celebrate everything olden and golden

GOLDEN: Co Owner of Valiant Music Elie Zaragoza with Old and Gold co-ordinator Cherie Heale at the Bruns Bakery with a 1949 Gibson acoustic guitar.

BRUNSWICK Heads will be besieged by bargain hunters and crowded with collectors this weekend for the 15th annual Old and Gold Festival.

The heart of this year's festival will be Memorial Hall but many retailers will be participating in the celebration of the old and the gold.

Vintage music shop, Valiant Music is celebrating its third anniversary and the shop will throw open its doors and showcase great range of collectible instrument including an acoustic guitar, constructed in 1949 by an all woman work force at the Gibson factory in Kalamazoo.

Valiant will feature live music and owners Diego and Elie Zaragoza are inviting festival goers to drop in for a browse and a glass of bubbly.

Old and Gold is a community event and co-ordinator Cherie Heale reminded festival goers that Byron Shire Council will be patrolling this year checking for illegal parking and un-authorised stalls.

"We want to ensure that local resident are not inconvenienced and that registered stall holders get a fair go.” she said.