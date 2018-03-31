Menu
Courtroom sex act caught on CCTV

The lewd act brazenly performed in an open court room was captured on CCTV in Russia.
by Candace Sutton

CCTV has captured a woman brazenly performing a lewd sex act on her accused thief boyfriend in a courtroom in front of others while the judge retired to consider her verdict.

Other people, possibly including the theft victim, watched the woman shamelessly lunge over a court bench and place her head in her boyfriendâ€™s lap.

The pair have been identified as Lidia Ziborova and Andrey Andreev, who was facing theft charges in Sovetsky District Court in Rostov-on-Don, in southwest Russia.

The actions took place after Judge Elena Armist, who was presiding over Mr Andreevâ€™s case, had retired to consider her verdict.

 

Mr Andreev, who is in his 30s, has a previous conviction for the theft of sheets of steel.

Ms Ziborova looks up afterwards and smiles before Andreev is slapped with a charge of contempt of court.
After Judge Armist left the courtroom, Ms Ziborova approached the dock where her boyfriend was seated.

After spending a short time entertaining Mr Andreev while he stroked her head, Ms Ziborova pulled her head away from him as a court sheriff in uniform returned to the chamber.

The verdict and any sentence for the theft charges is unknown, but Mr Andreev was slapped with a charge of contempt of court.

He faces a fine of up to $18,000 or a four-month jail term.

The court at Rostov-on-Don where the woman performed the sex act on her boyfriend.
The judge had retired to consider her verdict, but others were in the court chamber including a uniformed official.
