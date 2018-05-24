Cats draw no satisfaction

WILDCAT: Danni Rowland capped off a productive weekend with a double and several assists against the Rovers.

WILDCAT: Danni Rowland capped off a productive weekend with a double and several assists against the Rovers.

THE Spell & the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay Wildcats and the Lennox Head Sharks Premier League teams walked away with two goals each from last weeks clash at the Byron Rec Grounds.

Both teams thrilled supporters with exciting passing offence, tenacious defence and determination in their efforts to overcome each other and despite the scoreline swinging from one team to the other throughout the match they could not be split at the final whistle.

Both teams could site examples of why they were unlucky to not walk away with three points from the encounter but in the end a draw was probably a fair outcome.

While the Wildcats dominated possession for much of the fiest half the Sharks solid defence in the final third rarely looked like succumbing to the Byron passing game.

When the Sharks did push forward their efficient ball movement often had the Cats scrambling. The Sharks grabbed a 1 - 0 lead early which they maintained for the rest of the first half.

The second half saw the Wildcats string together several impressive attacking raids which took the score to 2-1 following great goals from Zoe Corbett and Amber Bristow.

It looked as thogh they might go on to increase the score and pull off an outstanding win but Lennox were not about to lie down.

A brutal free kick from a Sharks defender curled over the top of the Byron Bay wall leaving the Wildcats keeper completely unsighted and with little chance and bring the score to 2-2.

Despite plenty of great play from both teams the score remained locked at 2 all until the death.

Byron again showed they can play outstanding possession football, with players like Alex Chakos, Salem Edwards, Danni Rowland and Amber Bristow who can be lethal with the ball at their feet.

The Prems Wildcats had to front up a second time on the week end when they met the Richmond Rovers on Sunday afternoon at the Rec Ground. The Cats ran out winners in the second game 8-1 enabling them to solidify a top five spot on the competition table.

The Wildcats thirds met the always strong Lismore Workers at the Rec Ground on Sunday.

Outstanding features of the game were the grim Worker's defence that shut Wildcats raids down in the box, time after time, and great keeping by the Worker's goal line guardian who snatched the ball at the last moment numerous times. The Wildcats rued lost chances when the Workers crew grabbed the lone goal of the match against the run of play seeing them run out 1-0 winners in a match marred by a string of yellow cards.