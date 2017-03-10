‘It’s a rough game politics’: Former MPs rally behind Cusack

UPDATE 10.30am: FORMER Federal and State MPs have thrown their support behind ex-Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier, Catherine Cusack following her controversial resignation from the post.

The embattled member of the NSW Legislative Council resigned yesterday evening after a scathing email was leaked criticising members of Premier, Gladys Berejiklian's cabinet.

After a 26-year career in politics, former Ballina MP Don Page worked closely with Ms Cusack over the decades.

Mr Page called Ms Cusack a "very capable person" and he is saddened to hear of her resignation as Parliamentary Secretary.

"I'm saddened to hear she's resigned because I think she has a lot to contribute," Mr Page said.

"I've never been part of the internal imaginations of the Liberal Party.

"It's a rough game politics."

President Page ALP Federal Electorate Council and former Page MP, Janelle Saffin wouldn't comment on what she said "seems to be with internal factional Liberal Party discord with Premier Gladys Berejiklian."

But Ms Saffin remains confident Ms Cusack will continue her dedication as a member of the Legislative Council.

"Catherine has been a committed and competent representative and no doubt will continue to do that as an MLC," Ms Saffin said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Renewable Energy and Northern NSW, Ben Franklin remained tight lipped and declined to comment on Ms Cusack's resignation.

Catherine Cusack was contacted by The Northern Star.

In a statement made to the ABC, Ms Cusack said: "All I want to do is apologise to all the people I have let down."

FRIDAY 8.15am: NORTH Coast-based Liberal MLC Catherine Cusack has resigned as Parliamentary Secretary after sending a strongly-worded email to Premier Gladys Berejiklian criticising the new cabinet.

Ms Cusack's email singled out Energy Minister Don Harwin, who was appointed to the cabinet in the most recent reshuffle and was also made leader of the government in the Legislative Council.

"We are working with Don's dreadful performance. As you know, he is no orator," the email said, according to Channel Ten.

"He's easily flustered; he's wafer thin skinned. This is all resulting in gross embarrassment in the upper house."

Mr Harwin was instrumental in marshalling the numbers for Ms Berejiklian to become Premier after the resignation of Mike Baird.

Ms Cusack also allegedly attacked Ms Berejiklian's statement that the cabinet was appointed solely on merit.

Ms Cusack threatened to quit the party and move to the crossbench if Ms Berejiklian repeated the claim.

"If you ever say again that you made these decisions on merit I swear I will resign from the Liberal Party and join the crossbench," she wrote.

Following the email scandal, Ms Berejiklian announced Ms Cusack's resignation yesterday.

"I have this afternoon accepted the offer of resignation from Catherine Cusack MLC as Parliamentary Secretary," she said.

Ms Cusack declined to discuss the details of her email, but told Fairfax Media: "All I want to do is apologise to all the people I have let down."

Ms Cusack was Parliamentary Secretary for Education and the Hunter.