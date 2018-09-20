Airline’s embarrassing blunder

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s premiere airline, recently admitted to getting its own name wrong. Picture: Cathay Pacific

CATHAY Pacific Airways, the Hong Kong-based airline, should probably spell check the next time it brands one of its new planes.

The award-winning, globally recognised airline accidentally let one of its new jets fly the skies with the name "Cathay Paciic" painted on its side.

Travellers at Hong Kong International Airport spotted the sign-writer's mistake and contacted the airline immediately.

Airline officials quickly admitted to the mistake with good humour.

Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!

"Oops this special livery won't last long! She's going back to the shop!"

"Oops … She's going back to the shop!" a company social media staffer joked on Twitter.

But the Twitterverse responded with a mix of amusement and amazement.

Some social media users found the error funny while others saw it as a sign of declining standards across the airline industry.

If they can get this obviously wrong makes you wonder about the more important engineering on the plane! — HK Phil (@london_phil09) September 19, 2018

No one gives a F anymore, not even the painters! — -.. . .- -. (@thesmartpirate) September 19, 2018

While the airline said it was a simple and genuine oversight, some still found the mistake difficult to defend.

"The spacing is too on-point for a mishap," an engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline, told the South China Morning Post.

"There should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake I think."