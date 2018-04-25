Catch up with new faces at Byron Chamber

WELL, 2018 is well and truly under way and it's a brand new day for the Byron Bay Chamber Of Commerce, we're officially Open For Business.

Since the beginning of the year we've been busy focusing on building a skills-based board to better support the local business community and provide a holistic representation of our local industry sectors within our thriving new economy.

We're excited to announce we've recently welcomed two new members to our board, both highly capable local businesswomen, who are assisting us to build an innovative, modern chamber.

Alice Moffett comes to us with a plethora of knowledge as a local business owner, she is also highly skilled in marketing, project management and community engagement.

Sarah Knight, also a local business owner, is actively involved in the community and building local businesses. Sarah recently assumed the position of Executive Officer and is your direct contact for chamber.

With all the changes taking place in our team, we thought it high time to take a moment to slow down and reconnect with our members and friends in business and meet the new board.

So we have arranged our first catch-up drinks of the year from 5-7pm tonight at the Balcony Bar and Oyster Co.

This is a free event, you need not be a member of the chamber to come along, drinks are at bar prices and everyone is invited.

You can confirm your attendance via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com.au/ chamber-casual-catch- up-drinks-tickets.

Other events and opportunities include:

Jobs NSW are focused on supporting the development of business in regional NSW and have a full spectrum of grants and loans available to suit different stages of business. Go to www. jobsfornsw.com.au for more information.

Entrepreneurs Northern Rivers Meetup Group are rebooting and holding an event from 5-7pm on May 17 at the Bangalow Bowlo. Go to www.meetup.com/ EntrepreneursNorthern Rivers/events/249952642.

SCU is currently taking applications for its Ideation Program where you can upskill on latest best practice in the start-up space. Go to www. scu.edu.au/engage/ enterprise-lab/ideation- program/ to register.

To stay up-to-date with our business community, become a member at byronbaychamber.com.au.

Todd Sotheren, President, Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce