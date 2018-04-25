Menu
Login
NEW FACES: New Chamber executive Sarah Knight and board member Alice Moffett.
NEW FACES: New Chamber executive Sarah Knight and board member Alice Moffett. Contributed
News

Catch up with new faces at Byron Chamber

by Byron Chamber of Commerce President., Todd Sotheren
25th Apr 2018 9:21 AM

WELL, 2018 is well and truly under way and it's a brand new day for the Byron Bay Chamber Of Commerce, we're officially Open For Business.

Since the beginning of the year we've been busy focusing on building a skills-based board to better support the local business community and provide a holistic representation of our local industry sectors within our thriving new economy.

We're excited to announce we've recently welcomed two new members to our board, both highly capable local businesswomen, who are assisting us to build an innovative, modern chamber.

Alice Moffett comes to us with a plethora of knowledge as a local business owner, she is also highly skilled in marketing, project management and community engagement.

Sarah Knight, also a local business owner, is actively involved in the community and building local businesses. Sarah recently assumed the position of Executive Officer and is your direct contact for chamber.

With all the changes taking place in our team, we thought it high time to take a moment to slow down and reconnect with our members and friends in business and meet the new board.

So we have arranged our first catch-up drinks of the year from 5-7pm tonight at the Balcony Bar and Oyster Co.

This is a free event, you need not be a member of the chamber to come along, drinks are at bar prices and everyone is invited.

You can confirm your attendance via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com.au/ chamber-casual-catch- up-drinks-tickets.

Other events and opportunities include:

Jobs NSW are focused on supporting the development of business in regional NSW and have a full spectrum of grants and loans available to suit different stages of business. Go to www. jobsfornsw.com.au for more information.

Entrepreneurs Northern Rivers Meetup Group are rebooting and holding an event from 5-7pm on May 17 at the Bangalow Bowlo. Go to www.meetup.com/ EntrepreneursNorthern Rivers/events/249952642.

SCU is currently taking applications for its Ideation Program where you can upskill on latest best practice in the start-up space. Go to www. scu.edu.au/engage/ enterprise-lab/ideation- program/ to register.

To stay up-to-date with our business community, become a member at byronbaychamber.com.au.

Todd Sotheren, President, Byron Bay Chamber of Commerce

balcony oyster bar business networking byron bay chamber of commerce todd sotheren
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Byron dawn service commemorates Beersheba charge

    Byron dawn service commemorates Beersheba charge

    News THE world's last great cavalry charge was commemorated at this morning's Dawn Service in Byron Bay.

    Dan Sultan confirms second Northern Rivers show

    Dan Sultan confirms second Northern Rivers show

    Whats On The artist has announced an extension to his current tour

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion Baking these biscuits is an April tradition.

    Campaign goes on for CF drug

    Campaign goes on for CF drug

    News Cystic Fibrosis drug campaign continues

    Local Partners