‘The bone’s sticking out of his leg’

The horror show that was NRL star Corey Oates’ leg on Saturday night.

Brisbane Bronco Corey Oates' season is over after the big winger come second-rower suffered a gruesome leg injury on a night which saw his team thrashed by the Wests Tigers.

In the 64th minute of the game Oates was cut down in an innocuous looking legs tackle by Luciano Leilua of the Tigers.

Oates grimaced in pain, but still rose to play the ball, and it was only once the ball was away that he waved for help and collapsed to the ground.

Corey Oates sucks on the ‘green whistle’ for pain relief after breaking his leg against the Wests Tigers. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

On Fox League, Dan Ginnane said when he saw the telltale bulge of the bone poking out that fans may be "feeling queasy at home".

"Jeez they're tough footballers," he said. "He had a bone sticking out of his leg and he tried standing up and getting on with it."

Oates was stretchered off the field in clear distress and was then transferred to the hospital.

Corey Oates injury overview https://t.co/aLY4mCAg8i — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 17, 2020

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold spoke about Oates' condition at the post-match press conference.

"It appears that he's got a compound fracture there of his femur. So, it's a very serious injury," he said. "Our thoughts go out to Corey. I just spoke to him then briefly as he was getting into the ambulance.

"He is in a fair bit of pain. He'll need to stay in Sydney, and we'll get some support around him by leaving a staff member with him down here."

Angus Crichton off with right knee injury, concern by video for MCL sprain as tackler falls on outside of knee causing inward collapse. Can also put pressure on ACL/tibial plateau but likely avoided here. MCL sprain general recovery guide:

Gr1: 1-3wks

Gr2: 3-6wks

Gr3: 6-10wks pic.twitter.com/GwQBqo8XN4 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 16, 2020

On Thursday night the Roosters lost the game to the Raiders, and to add injury to the insult star second rower Angus Crichton was forced from the field with a knee injury after a nasty tackle targeting his legs.

Initial reports from the Roosters were optimistic that Crichton would miss just 1-2 weeks, however, the injury appears to be more serious and the second-row star looks to be facing 3-6 weeks on the sidelines.

Confirmation from the Roosters of a moderate grade MCL sprain for Angus Crichton. Moderate grade usually signifies grade 2 sprain (partial tear), expected return to play of 3-6 weeks pic.twitter.com/puWVci1yIM — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 17, 2020

Canberra had injury issues of their own from the match with centre Michael Oldfield forced from the field at the start of the second half.

Oldfield is expected to miss two to three weeks with a minor hamstring injury in a blow which will further test the Raiders' depth.

Details of the Eels injuries have been revealed:

Ryan Matterson - small thumb fracture, likely to tip of thumb considering splint. Quick recovery, pain tolerance big issue

Blake Ferguson - fluid on knee, need it to settle

Both wanted to play this week, should return in Round 11 — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 17, 2020

The Eels made two late changes to their team ahead of Saturday's match against Manly opting to rest stars Ryan Matterson and Blake Ferguson.

Matterson had been struggling to overcome a thumb injury which troubled him during last week's win against Newcastle.

Coach Brad Arthur opted to rest both players despite the minor injuries.

"Had it been a final they could have played," said a source. "Brad (Arthur) has decided not to risk them."

Originally published as Casualty Ward: 'The bone's sticking out of his leg'