Menu
Login
A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino.
A man was charged after allegedly being caught stealing from an ambulance at Casino. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
Crime

Casino man caught allegedly stealing from ambulance

18th Oct 2018 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM

POLICE will allege that at 1.47am on Thursday ambulance officers at Casino Hospital saw a man stealing items from a glove box in an ambulance.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police arrived soon after and spoke to a 45-year-old Casino man. He was searched and police located debit cards belonging to six different people.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for larceny, and he will appear in Casino Local Court in November.

Further investigations will take place in relation to the debit cards. #CasinoNSWcrime

ambulance theft casino hospital editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Have your say on Mullumbimby's Lot 22

    Have your say on Mullumbimby's Lot 22

    News COMMUNITY given the chance to have their say on future of Byron Shire town

    • 18th Oct 2018 12:48 PM
    #LoveByronHalls initiative launched

    #LoveByronHalls initiative launched

    News THE #LoveByronHalls initiative has launched

    Byron businesses dominate awards

    Byron businesses dominate awards

    News Which Byron business won the business excellence awards?

    $250k grant for youth

    $250k grant for youth

    News $250,000 for help rehabilitate young first offenders

    Local Partners