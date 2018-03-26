Menu
11 charges for man accused of sexually abusing foster child

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.
Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Marc Stapelberg
Hamish Broome
A CASINO man allegedly had sex with his foster child, who was 11 or 12 at the time.

A brief of evidence in the Crown case against the man has yet to be served after his arrest in February this year, and he remains behind bars.

The 39-year-old, whose identity cannot be revealed, faces 11 charges relating to his alleged grooming, indecent and sexual assault of the girl.

The offences allegedly occurred between July 2015 and November 2016.

They include two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse, aggravated indecency, five counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, and three counts of grooming a child under 14 for sexual activity.

The man was refused bail after his arrest by officers from the Child Abuse Squad on February 8.

The matter was mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday this week where the man was again refused bail.

Court records indicate the brief of evidence was still incomplete.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered the bulk of the Crown brief to be lodged by April 10, with the exception of forensic material, which was due by May 22.

The matter returns to Lismore Local Court for mention on April 17.

Topics:  casino child sexual assault foster care northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star

