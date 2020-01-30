Casino jerky company’s $2m plan to double in size

New World Foods, which has its Australian headquarters at Casino, has lodged a DA for a major expansion.

New World Foods, which has its Australian headquarters at Casino, has lodged a DA for a major expansion.

JERKY lovers can rejoice.

A development application has been submitted to Richmond Valley Council for a $2 million expansion to the New World Foods facility in Casino.

According to the Richmond Valley Council website, a DA has been submitted for construction of a new industrial warehouse at 6 Foy St.

The application was submitted on January 15 by Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of New World Foods, which owns the locally-produced Mariani and Local Legends brands, which produce jerky and other products.

According to the New World Foods website, the Casino facility, which serves as the company's Australian headquarters, is making the expansion to help fulfil "growing demand", including the company's plans to introduce vegan products.

"With the planned growth of the business we have been looking at opportunities to increase the production capability, and after much research and discussion we have decided to invest back into our current facility at Casino with expansion of the current site which will see it double in size," the website says.

The company's products are sold in major food retailers and supermarket chains in Australia, Japan, Korea and the UK.

The estimated cost of work is expected to be $2 million.