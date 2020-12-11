Casino ice supplier gets more time to show good rehab results

Stacey Lee Hogan was arrested in August, 2019 following a seven month investigation into a drug syndicate in the Casino and Lismore area.

A CASINO woman guilty of drug and weapons offences will have more time to demonstrate her rehabilitation before she is sentenced for her crimes.

Stacey Lee Hogan, 36, was arrested in August 2019 after police spent seven months investigating the supply of ice and firearms in Casino, Lismore, Tabulam, Drake and Irvington.

Hogan has been on bail in Sydney rehabilitation centre, Kathleen York House.

Earlier this year she pleaded guilty to supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine on an ongoing basis and possessing and supplying unregistered pistols.

Other related offences are to be taken into account when she is sentenced.

Judge John North said while the offences before the court were “very serious matters” and numerous, he acknowledged Hogan had done “a great deal” to try to improve her situation.

In Lismore District Court on Thursday, Hogan’s legal team sought a long adjournment to allow time for her to be further rehabilitated before her penalty is handed down.

Defence counsel Paul Smart has indicated to the court he will seek a sentence other than full time custody, while the prosecution is expected to still seek a prison term, regardless of Hogan’s rehabilitative results.

The Crown prosecutor did, however, agree there was “some real utility on the deferral of the sentence” and she did not oppose that delay.

“There is further utility in her completing her rehabilitation in the community, noting the difficulties, in 2020, for offenders to take part in full time residential rehabilitation,” she said.

“It is conceded she has made significant steps towards mitigation.”

Judge North set the case down to be mentioned on March 8 next year, with sentencing expected to occur on June 1, “for the purpose of assessing whether rehabilitation has taken place”.

Hogan remains on strict bail which requires her to stay engaged with the Kathleen York House after-care program, among other conditions.

Judge North told Hogan while there were “very positive reports” from the centre, it would become “very difficult” not to return her to custody if she breaches her bail conditions.

“You dug a big hole for yourself when you got charged with these serious offences,” he said.