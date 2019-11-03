Menu
Login
Tradies have discovered around $200,000 in buried cash in a Runaway Bay backyard. Photo: Nine News
Tradies have discovered around $200,000 in buried cash in a Runaway Bay backyard. Photo: Nine News
News

Cash stash unearthed on building site

by Camilla Theakstone
3rd Nov 2019 10:16 AM

Investigations are underway after a group of tradies discovered a large sum of money buried at a suburban development site on the Gold Coast.

And the shock find has sparked something of a gold rush in the normally quiet pocket.

Police were called to the Runaway Bay property after the tradesmen dug up about $200,000 in cash, hidden in several large plastic containers that were buried on the site.

Jack Johnston told 9 News the stash was discovered around 9.30pm on Thursday, buried about 600mm below the surface beneath some trees.

While the currency is yet to be revealed, it's understood the notes are old-style $100 bills, valued at $200,000.

Queensland Police confirmed the find and revealed forensic testing on the notes was underway, carried out by the Criminal Investigation Branch.

About 200,000 in cash was hidden in several large plastic containers that were buried on the site. Photo: Nine News
About 200,000 in cash was hidden in several large plastic containers that were buried on the site. Photo: Nine News

But the discovery has led to rising tensions and suspicions among locals in the otherwise "quiet" suburban town.

Local resident, Gina Christeson, told ABC News that the discovery caused a peak in curiosity.

" … it's amazing when you live in such a quiet area and you put the television on and there's a neighbour having - was it $150,000 - buried in their garden," she told ABC News.

"We're going to get the excavator in tomorrow and we think we might start digging because who knows," she said.

But Ms Christeson also admitted that the exciting discovered had also led to tensions, with trust being diminished among neighbours.

"I don't think they trust each other much, they'd rather do it alone … there's too much money to trust others, isn't it," she admitted.

However Ms Christeson would not speculate where the money came from or how it got there, instead admitting that it may have caused trouble for developers.

editors picks gold coast money police investigation seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mission to plant 1.8 million new trees in Byron Shire

        Mission to plant 1.8 million new trees in Byron Shire

        Environment A COMMUNITY tree-planting day was the start of an ambitious project to drastically reduce the region's carbon emissions.

        New business that literally fishes plastic from the ocean

        New business that literally fishes plastic from the ocean

        News The Byron Shire start-up has already crowdfunded $400,000

        News catch up: 5 Byron stories you may have missed

        News catch up: 5 Byron stories you may have missed

        News These are stories you may have missed this week

        'I don't need to have a baby': Woman's emotional decision

        'I don't need to have a baby': Woman's emotional decision

        Art & Theatre "It was the shocking realisation I would never have a child"