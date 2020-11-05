Menu
A 45-year-old man has been charged over his alleged repeated attempts to fraudulently obtain funds from the Back to Work program.
Crime

Cash seized in $1.2m grant fraud sting

by Nathan Edwards
5th Nov 2020 5:30 PM
Police have charged a 45-year-old Brisbane man with a number of fraud related offences and a number of attempts to defraud the Queensland Government's Back to Work program.

Specialised Detectives arrested the man yesterday following the execution of a search warrant at his unit in Fortitude Valley.

The search resulted in a large amount of cash, electronic items such as mobile phones, laptop computers and portable hard drives, a large quantity of financial documents in various company names and bank cards being found.

It's alleged the man submitted a number of fraudulent applications over a two-year period to the state governments "Back to Work" Grants, with the goal of claiming a total of $1.2 Million dollars.

While a number of these applications were successful, it's reported the man was only able to obtain just over $120,000.

The 45-year-old Brisbane man was charged with one count of fraud, attempted fraud, money laundering, possess tainted property and possess dangerous drug and two counts of dealing with identification information. He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 30.

