This carpet python devoured a family's treasured cat

Snake catchers say the heat has prompted a change in snake behaviour. The warning comes after news that two people were bitten and a python consumed a cat.

Snake catchers say the heat has prompted a change in snake behaviour. The warning comes after news that two people were bitten and a python consumed a cat.

A CARPET python has devoured a pet cat and two other people have been bitten by snakes in the past 24 hours, prompting calls from wildlife experts for family's to keep themselves and their pets safe.

Sunshine Coast snake catcher Stuart McKenzie said Monday night was"crazy" for his business.

"We had 5 call-outs after hours," Mr McKenzie said.

On Monday morning, Mr McKenzie removed an engorged python from a Sunshine Coast backyard.

The snake had consumed a family's pet cat.

This massive carpet python consumed a pet cat. Image: supplied, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7.

"It's a horrible situation, but at the same time I hope there's a pretty stern message in it, " Mr McKenzie said.

"Since we've got no rain, it's definitely affecting reptile activity.

"They will try to enter homes looking for water around the homes and the yard."

Mr McKenzie said when it rains, it will pour.

"As soon as we get rain the snakes will go ballistic," he said.

Mr McKenzie urged families to leave reptiles alone and to keep a close eye on their pets.

"A bit of common sense goes a long way, especially in snake territory," he said.

"95% of bites happen when people are being silly.

"If you see a snake call your local snake catcher."

Happy New Year! Try Not To Blink 😂 If you're not awake and ready for the new year ahead then this video may give you... Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Wednesday, 1 January 2020

The warning follows two separate snake bite incidents in Western Brisbane last night that left a little boy and man hospitalised.

Both patients are in stable condition.