Carols event to raise funds for volunteer fireys

EVENT TO SAY THANK YOU: An RFS member patrols along the Angourie Road roadside as the clean-up after massive bushfires continues across Northern NSW.

EVENT TO SAY THANK YOU: An RFS member patrols along the Angourie Road roadside as the clean-up after massive bushfires continues across Northern NSW.

VOLUNTEER firefighters often give up their time to help protect their communities, a selfless act which Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith said makes them "heroes".

Mr Smith said recognition for tireless Rural Fire Service volunteers will take centre stage at this year's Shopbaby Carols in the Heart this weekend.

Mr Smith said volunteer fireys would be recognised in order to "thank them for the selfless work they did protecting our community during the recent bushfires".

"While some people were forced to evacuate their homes, many more could have been affected and lives and property lost, had it not been for the dedication and professionalism of the RFS and its wonderful volunteers," he said.

"It seems appropriate as we gather as a community to celebrate Christmas, that we thank our RFS volunteers who gave up so much of their time and risked their own lives to look after us.

"They are truly heroes who deserve to be recognised and thanked."

He said donations collected on the night and proceeds from sales of glowsticks will go to the Rural Fire Service.

Mr Smith said the council will also host a special thank you event for RFS and emergency services earlier in the day.

Lismore City Council tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said due to the ongoing dry conditions and fires in the region, there will be no fireworks during the evening.

However he said there was still much on offer at this year's carols including headline act Adam Harvey, face painting, a jumping castle and an array of food stalls, as well as a visit from Santa.

"This is a beautiful way to celebrate Christmas as a community and come together for some festive fun, carol singing and to say thanks to our RFS volunteers," Mr Lowe said.

"We are really thrilled to have Australian country music Adam Harvey as our headline performer as well as a line-up of talented local performers who will be there with jingle bells on."

TOP PERFORMER: Adam Harvey will headline the 2019 Shopbaby’s Carols in the Heart on Sunday.

Mr Lowe said the event will showcase local talent, including performances from Megan Phillips Dance Academy, Caniaba Public School, Summerland Christian College, Northern Rivers Conservatorium, Cath Simes Band and, Marlaina and Ruben Garcia.

"Food and refreshments will be available on the day and we warmly welcome everyone in the Lismore community and beyond to come and join us for this special Christmas afternoon," Mr Lowe said.

Shopbaby Carols in the Heart is this Sunday at Crozier Field.

Gates open at 4.30pm with the first carols from 5.30pm. Entry is free.

Crozier Field can be accessed via Uralba and Brewster Street entries.