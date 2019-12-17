Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Teacher Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud.
Crime

An ‘aggressive carolling’ teacher is in trouble again

17th Dec 2019 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN teacher on trial for allegedly singing "aggressively" at her neighbours is now facing a further charge in the Darwin Local Court.

Amanda Jane Sheahan, 41, last week pleaded not guilty to four counts of unreasonably causing substantial annoyance and one count of behaving offensively in a dwelling house following a neighbourhood feud in Rapid Creek.

While that matter returns to court before judge John Neill on Tuesday, a separate charge of using a carriage service to harass was mentioned in the Local Court on Monday.

Sheahan was excused from appearing and her lawyer, Robert Welfare, successfully applied for the matter to be adjourned until December 20.

amanda jane sheahan court crime education neighbour dispute teacher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH & ACT: Warnings increase for Northern Rivers fires

        WATCH & ACT: Warnings increase for Northern Rivers fires

        News THE Bangala Creek bushfire north of Drake has been elevated to a Watch & Act advice level this afternoon.

        Human Services holiday closures

        Human Services holiday closures

        News How will Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support holiday closures affect you?

        Mental health services get a big boost

        Mental health services get a big boost

        News Community event donates $10,000 to help give mental health care a boost

        'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        premium_icon 'DEVASTATING': Bushfire recovery will take years, says mayor

        News Half of the Richmond Valley has been burnt in the bushfire crisis