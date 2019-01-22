Records tumble in freakish NBA display

Klay Thompson was unstoppable.

THE Golden State Warriors gave LeBron James a treat of what he's up against in a dominant road win inside Staples Center.

After adding All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins to their rotations, many teams feared the Warriors would be simply unstoppable.

So far that has proved to be true with the team currently riding an eight-game win streak and have won 10 of their past 11.

Without LeBron in the line-up, the Lakers have struggled and they were completely helpless against the might of the reigning NBA champs.

With a full strength squad, it was Klay Thompson who stole the limelight and absolutely decimated the Lakers.

The sharp shooting guard was simply unstoppable from beyond the arc as he torched every defender as he knocked down his first 10 three-point attempts.

Unfortunately he went for one too many and broke his perfect streak before checking out after 26 minutes of playing time. Sitting down with 44 points to his name.

By making his first 10 threes of the game, Klay tied the record for the most consecutive made threes in a game in NBA history.

Per ESPN Stats & Info Klay also finished the contest with an effective field goal percentage of 1.1, the highest in NBA history in a game with at least 15 shots.

Thompson checked out with a little under four minutes to play in the third quarter and didn't return to the game.

In the third quarter alone he dropped a devastating 23 points, the Lakers for the entire quarter as a team only scored 25.

The incredible display left social media up in arms and in sheer disbelief as each and every shot just continued to drop.

But the shine was stolen away in hilarious fashion by his MVP teammate Steph Curry who broke away down the court. As he went to go up for a dunk however he lost his footing and fell clean onto his backside.

Aron Baynes has stood up to the Miami Heat in epic fashion. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/

MIAMI HEAT TRY TO END ARON BAYNES' LIFE

Aron Baynes just got back from an injury lay-off for the Boston Celtics and if Miami had its way he might be headed for another one.

Twice in a single play Heat players tried to dunk hard on the Aussie centre. First it was opposing centre Bam Adebayo, who Baynes swatted away.

That handed an opportunity to Derrick Jones Junior, who grabbed a pass from Goran Dragic and tore down the lane as he looked to post Baynes in mean fashion - but Baynes went up, took the hit and got up smiling.

Baynes' toughness in the post has endeared him to Celtics fans, who got onto social media to credit the Aussie for his willingness to protect the rim at all costs - even risking his own health or making the SportsCenter highlights reel for all the wrong reasons.

Still his grit in the paint was important to the Celtics against a Heat side who are usually prominent at the rim thanks to Adebayo and starting centre Hassan Whiteside. Baynes and Boston starting centre Al Horford combined for 5 blocked shots in the 107-99 win over Miami.

The Celtics were again led by Kyrie Irving, who had a career-high 8 steals to go along with his 26 points and 10 assists.

That performance made Irving the first Celtic to deliver such a stat line since Hall of Famer Larry Bird did so in 1985.

The Heat's best performers came off their bench as Dion Waiters continued to improve now that he is back from injury, with 18 points, while Jones Jr also scored 18.

From fight foes to teammates? Carmelo Anthony could be headed to the Lakers. Harry How/Getty Images/AFP

NO BULL: MELO ON THE MOVE AGAIN

Carmelo Anthony's 2019 NBA odyssey continues.

The Houston Rockets will trade Anthony to the Chicago Bulls with cash on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

The one-time New York Knicks forward, who played just 10 games with the Rockets before they parted ways, will most likely be released and become a free agent again.

He averaged a career-low 13.4 points with Houston this season as things went awry for the 10-time All-Star.

With the trade, the Rockets make room for Kenneth Faried, added to the line-up after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets.

Anthony, who hopes to continue his 14th NBA season, has been heavily complimented by good friend LeBron James, who has endorsed bringing him along for the ride with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony has not played since November 8.

He was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him to sign with the Rockets. The Bulls, technically, will be Anthony's fourth franchise in seven months, if the mooted move to LA comes to fruition.

"We just had to see how things worked out," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said in November when the team said it was parting ways with Anthony.

"And the way we play probably wasn't conducive to his game, and he was trying to make the necessary sacrifices and it wasn't fair to him as a Hall of Fame player to play in a way that wasn't good for him, wasn't good for us. It just wasn't a fit."

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star has averaged 24.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his career.