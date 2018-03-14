Carlotta comes to town with her comedy show

COMEDY: Carlotta will bring her latest show to the Northern Rivers.

CARLOTTA, Queen Of The Cross is the comedy show the legendary entertainer will bring to the area.

The Gold Coast resident began her career as an original cast member and later Bardot-like star of the long-running male revue Les Girls cabaret show, which started in 1963 in Sydney's Kings Cross, to the right of the famous El Alamein Fountain.

The revue was performed by drag queens. After Carlotta became a transgender woman, she rose through the ranks to become the show's compere and its star.

Carlotta, who was born in Balmain, Sydney, had a sex change operation in the early 1970s.

It was not the first such procedure in Australia, but due to her celebrity status it became the first to receive publicity in the country.

Her TV career started in 1973, when Carlotta was featured in the soap opera Number 96 as Robyn Ross, the new girlfriend of Arnold Feather (portrayed by Jeff Kevin).

From 1997, Carlotta became a regular panellist on the talk show Beauty and the Beast, hosted by Stan Zemanek.

Her life was immortalised in a TV series aired in 2014 by ABC TV.