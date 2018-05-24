Carlotta brings glamour to Bangalow

RENOWNED entertainer, Carlotta joined local community groups and schools to celebrate the annual Bangalow Billycart Derby last Sunday.

The Gold Coast resident began her career as an original cast member and later Bardot-like star of the long-running male revue Les Girls cabaret show, which started in 1963 in Sydney's Kings Cross, to the right of the famous El Alamein Fountain. Her life was immortalised in a TV series aired in 2014 by ABC TV.

Carlotta will star in her show Carlotta, Queen of the Cross at the Bangalow A&I Hall this Friday and limited tickets are still available.

Go to: www.beachbum productions.com.au or pop into the Bangalow Newsagency to book.