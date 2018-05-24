Menu
Login
LEGEND: Showbiz royalty took part in last Sunday's Bangalow Billycart Parade.
LEGEND: Showbiz royalty took part in last Sunday's Bangalow Billycart Parade. Lyn McCarthy
News

Carlotta brings glamour to Bangalow

24th May 2018 12:54 PM

RENOWNED entertainer, Carlotta joined local community groups and schools to celebrate the annual Bangalow Billycart Derby last Sunday.

The Gold Coast resident began her career as an original cast member and later Bardot-like star of the long-running male revue Les Girls cabaret show, which started in 1963 in Sydney's Kings Cross, to the right of the famous El Alamein Fountain. Her life was immortalised in a TV series aired in 2014 by ABC TV.

Carlotta will star in her show Carlotta, Queen of the Cross at the Bangalow A&I Hall this Friday and limited tickets are still available.

Go to: www.beachbum productions.com.au or pop into the Bangalow Newsagency to book.

Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    REVIEW: Capsis delivers as Crisp in Resident Alien

    REVIEW: Capsis delivers as Crisp in Resident Alien

    Whats On 'His “look at me” gestures engaged us before we were royally dismissed with a flutter of his effete fingers.'

    Cats draw no satisfaction

    Cats draw no satisfaction

    News Byron Wildcats in top five

    Byron Ballet's triple treat

    Byron Ballet's triple treat

    News Big three ballets in Byron.

    Local Partners