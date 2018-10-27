Discount card for Aussie war vets

Scott Morrison has invited Australian businesses to engage in a “culture of respect” for Australian veterans.

Scott Morrison has invited Australian businesses to engage in a “culture of respect” for Australian veterans.

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has spoken of a "culture of respect" for veterans as he rolled out a new scheme inviting big business to offer discounts to Australian veterans.

The Daily Telegraph has reported details of the benefits that will come with the card, which Morrison is encouraging businesses to take part in by showing their appreciation to Australian servicemen and women.

Complying major businesses will offer percentage discounts to veterans. The reported percentages where between 5 and 10 per cent.

300,000 Australian veterans are due to receive a card that entitles them to savings.

Details of the discounts and complying businesses have not been announced, but Woolworths, Coles, Kmart, Bunnings, Target, NRMA and Clubs Australia announced they are supportive of the scheme.

The aim is for veterans of Australia's defence force to receive discounts on a number of services from groceries to everyday bills to assist with the cost of living.

"This culture of respect for our service men and women is one of the reasons the Invictus Games have been such a success in Australia. We get it."

"To further enable this culture of respect we are introducing a veterans card and pin that will enable businesses to show their appreciation by offering special discounts and offers for our veterans."

The announcement came on Friday, as the popularity of the Invictus Games and in the lead up to the momentous closing ceremony tonight, which will be attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The scheme is similar to an approach adopted in the US and Canada which offers financial support to veterans.

The difficulty in identifying veterans is a pertinent one for the Morrison government and Australian businesses, that the government hopes to address with the scheme.