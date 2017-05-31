Caravan Parks decision questioned

EARLY DAYS: An aerial of Brunswick Heads from 1985 showing a sparsely populated Massey Greene Caravan Park in the foreground.

LONG time Brunswick Heads resident Patricia Warren has accused some Byron Councillors of naivety regarding the towns three contentious caravan parks.

At their last meeting Council voted to put current plans for Massey Greene and Ferry Reserve parks on display and continue negotiations regarding the Terrace Caravan Park.

Ms Warren, a long time campaigner against the NSWCHT plans, said council's decision regarding the town's holiday parks reflected, "how blind some of the councillors were.”

"They are naive to think the Trust will make further amendments to their Machiavellian 2014 Plans of Management (POM),” she said.

"All the POMs have known problems and should have come back to the table.

Byron councillor Sarah Ndiaye said the vote will allow council "to move forward with exhibition of the Massey Green and Ferry Park plans.”

"In respect of the Terrace Caravan Park council will be part of the future negotiations between the NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust, the Community and the holiday park residents in coming up with a plan for the park.”

The vote was also welcomed by NSW Crown Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds.

"The Council resolution gives us a clear way forward for two of our three Brunswick Heads parks,” he said.

"We also believe that a good outcome can be achieved through further consultation over the Terrace Reserve Park.

"Once these discussions are complete a request to the Minister to allow the Trust to develop and exhibit draft new plans of management can be undertaken.

"Should the Minister approve this the Trust will then exhibit the concepts and seek further community engagement in a process that follows the Crown Lands Act requirements.

Ms Warren HAS also accused NSWCHPT of a massive land grab.

"At Ferry, under compulsory acquisition 23,426sqm of land has been added to the Crown Reserve. The contentious land is 3,124sqm of foreshore land which the community wants as shared open public space.

"At Massy Greene, the Trust by compulsory acquisition and transfer of land has added 4958sqm to the Crown Reserve. They intend to claim another 1300sqm of Council's road reserve bringing the total to 6,258sqm.

"None of this is, as yet in the caravan park. The Trust is proposing to give 765sqm of Lot 7005 back in the form of an unsuitably sited children's playground made more so when another option is available. The touted public open space in the development plans are predominantly outside their proposed boundaries and along the foreshore, 1200sq goes under water.

"At the Terrace, the Trust has compulsorily acquired 4331.2sqm of land and added it to the Crown Reserve. Again, this is not yet within the caravan park.”