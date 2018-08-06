Menu
Login
Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Biloela on Monday after a caravan pulled out in front of oncoming traffic.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Biloela on Monday after a caravan pulled out in front of oncoming traffic. Vanessa Jarrett
Breaking

Caravan causes three-car pile up at CQ intersection

Shayla Bulloch
by
6th Aug 2018 1:27 PM

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a crash in Central Queensland where a caravan pulled out in front of busy traffic.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews attended the crash at the intersection of Dawson and Burnett Hwy, Biloela where a caravan and two cars were involved.

It is believed the caravan, being towed by a car, pulled out into oncoming traffic at the intersection around 1.15pm, resulting in the crash.

One of the vehicles hit a traffic light pole at the intersection and the lights are not working.

 

Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Biloela on Monday after a caravan pulled out in front of oncoming traffic.
Three vehicles were involved in a crash at Biloela on Monday after a caravan pulled out in front of oncoming traffic. Vanessa Jarrett

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also been called to the scene as a car is leaking a "substance".

Queensland Police Service are also on scene.

All people involved in the incident are out of the vehicles and paramedics did not transport anybody to hospital.

Related Items

biloela caravan crash editors picks qas qps tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard vessel the Steve Irwin called in at Byron on its way up to protest against the proposed Adani Coalmine in Queensland.

    Droning on about vital air safety

    Droning on about vital air safety

    News Dangerous drone operation

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    News Volunteers make the Byron Writers Festival go round

    Tyalgum's Festival of Heart

    Tyalgum's Festival of Heart

    News Tyalgum Hearts Festival is coming up.

    Local Partners