Car, truck crash on Pacific Hwy

Police and Ambulance are on scene at a crash between a truck and a car on the Pacific Hwy near Tyagarah on Monday afternoon. PICTURE: Adam Yip

A CRASH involving a truck and a car on the Pacific Hwy is holding up traffic on the Pacific Hwy on this afternoon.

Emergency services including ambulance, police and the Rural Fire Service were called out around 2.50pm and are in attendance at the incident which occurred at Tyagarah north of Byron Bay.

It is understood that paramedics are treating three patients for minor injuries.

According to LiveTraffic.com there are heavy traffic conditions on the M1 Pacific Mwy approaching Kennedys Lane and northbound traffic is affected.

Drivers are urged to allow for extra travel time and to take additional care on the roads during the school holidays.

More to come.

