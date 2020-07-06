Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and Ambulance are on scene at a crash between a truck and a car on the Pacific Hwy near Tyagarah on Monday afternoon. PICTURE: Adam Yip
Police and Ambulance are on scene at a crash between a truck and a car on the Pacific Hwy near Tyagarah on Monday afternoon. PICTURE: Adam Yip
News

Car, truck crash on Pacific Hwy

Alison Paterson
6th Jul 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRASH involving a truck and a car on the Pacific Hwy is holding up traffic on the Pacific Hwy on this afternoon.

Emergency services including ambulance, police and the Rural Fire Service were called out around 2.50pm and are in attendance at the incident which occurred at Tyagarah north of Byron Bay.

It is understood that paramedics are treating three patients for minor injuries.

According to LiveTraffic.com there are heavy traffic conditions on the M1 Pacific Mwy approaching Kennedys Lane and northbound traffic is affected.

Drivers are urged to allow for extra travel time and to take additional care on the roads during the school holidays.

More to come.

MORE NEWS>>> Disbelief as police break up large parties on Northern Rivers

>>> Alstonville woman's lonely nightmare

northern rivers crash pacific highway crash tyagarah
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nice words’ are not enough to solve the ice problem

        premium_icon ‘Nice words’ are not enough to solve the ice problem

        News A NORTHERN NSW MP has slammed the State Government for its response to the 109 recommendations.

        ‘Vicious spread of misinformation’ puts community at risk

        premium_icon ‘Vicious spread of misinformation’ puts community at risk

        News ACADEMIC says false information and “fearmongering” has led to “terrible harm” in...

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News "It has become a wild west and it has real life consequences"

        How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        premium_icon How did Nimbin's cannabis campaigner fare in by-election?

        News ELECTION candidate asks why growing cannabis in one state has been decriminalised...